

News at a Glance



Nasser, the good, Sadat, the bad and Mubarak, the ugly – Owei Lakemfa The News Guru - By Owei Lakemfa Revolution came to Egypt in the Free Officers uniform of Abdel Gamal Nasser, reversal in the turncoat of Anwar Sadat’s crass opportunism and its betrayal in the garb of Hosni Mubarak’s autocracy.



News Credibility Score: 41%



