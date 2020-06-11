

News at a Glance



National Broadcast by President Muhammadu Buhari on #DemocracyDay June 12, 2020 NTA - Fellow Nigerians,The 2020 celebration of Democracy Day marks 21 years of uninterrupted civil administration in our dear country. This day provides us an opportunity to reflect on our journey as a nation, our achievements and struggles.



News Credibility Score: 92%



