Nations Urged to Seek for Forgiveness to Minimise Effects of Coronavirus Pandemic–Olumba -Olumba Western Post News - Olawale Ibrahim, Lokoja The Spiritual leader of the Brotherhood of Cross and Star, Olumba- Olumba Obu has urged all nations of the world to seek for forgiveness and return back to God so as to reduce the effects of the dreaded coronavirus pandemic.



