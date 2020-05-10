

News at a Glance



Native Doctor, Elders Gather At Shrine To Curse Prophet Odumeje (Watch Video) Naija Loaded - A native doctor of Arondizuogu, Imo state, and some elders in the village have gathered to perform a ritual to curse controversial Anambra prophet, Chukwuemeka Ohanemere popularly known as Odumeje....



News Credibility Score: 81%



