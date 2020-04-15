Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Nawa o! Neighbor Assaults Mother-of-one For Turning Him Down (See Photo)
News photo Naija Loaded  - A mother-of-one, identified as Ibukun Emmanuel, has been allegedly battered by her neighbor, Muyideen Ajayi, who is said to be infamous for thuggery in their area. According to the report,...

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 81%


   More Picks
1 63-Year-Old Man Dies Of Coronavirus In Lagos State - Wotzup NG, 7 hours ago
2 Ricky Gervais Slams Mega-Rich Celebrities Complaining Of Coronavirus Lockdown From Their Mansions While Hospital Workers Are Risking Their Lives - My Celebrity & I, 7 hours ago
3 Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen reveals he rejected Arsenal move in 2015 - Today, 7 hours ago
4 Spain's daily virus toll falls again with 523 dead - The Guardian, 7 hours ago
5 Fire guts Corporate Affairs Commission headquarters - Today, 7 hours ago
6 Kano records five new coronavirus cases - Nigerian Eye, 7 hours ago
7 Security agents have killed more Nigerians while enforcing lockdown than covid-19 —Report - Ripples, 7 hours ago
8 Denmark Begins Reopening Of Schools - My Celebrity & I, 7 hours ago
9 Prolific Nigerian composer, Professor Akin Euba dies at the age of 84 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
10 THIS IS NOT EASY!!! Hungry Nigerian Residents Invade A Truck Loaded With Rice Due To Lockdown (Watch Video) - Naija Loaded, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info