

News at a Glance



Ndoma-Egba condoles with Amaechi over the death of CSO The News Chronicle - Former Senate Leader, Distinguished Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, SAN, has commiserated with the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, over the demise of his Chief Security Officer (CSO), Tony Iwelu. Iwelu who has been in the service of Amaechi for over ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



