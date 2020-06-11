Post News
|
Popular
|
Latest
|
Newspapers
|
User Posts
|
Advertise with Us
|
My Ad Cart
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Vanguard News
2
This Day
3
Leadership
4
Financial Watch
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
Daily Times
7
Complete Sports
8
Nigerian Tribune
9
The Guardian
10
Nairaland Forum
11
Premium Times
12
Naija Loaded
13
Too Xclusive
14
Bella Naija
15
AIT
News at a Glance
Nearly 40 million Nigerians could be unemployed by the end of 2020, Osinbajo tells Buhari
Pulse Nigeria
- Osinbajo said more Nigerians are also projected to fall into extreme poverty due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
Tribune Online Nigeria can turn COVID-19 pandemic to economic victory – Osinbajo Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday 11 June, stated that Nigeria can turn the coronavirus pandemic into an economic victory.
Naija Loaded:
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday 11 June, stated that Nigeria can turn the coronavirus pandemic into an economic victory. Osinbajo stated this at the State House in Abuja after presenting...
News Wire NGR:
Estimated Reading Time: 1Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, on Thursday, presented a post-COVID-19 Economic Sustainability Plan to the President, Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa Abuja. Osinbajo’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and ...
NPO Reports:
COVID19: Osinbajo Presents Economic Sustainability Report to Buhari
More Picks
1
Senate confirms Justice Dongban-Mensem Court of Appeal President -
Mega News,
2 hours ago
2
Kaduna Assembly impeach Deputy Speaker, swears in new one -
Ogene African,
2 hours ago
3
Serial Paedophile Who Allegedly Infected And Defiled Four Minors Apprehended In Imo State -
Tori News,
2 hours ago
4
Details of Osinbajo’s meeting with Buhari revealed -
Black Berry Babes,
2 hours ago
5
Come Back To Nigeria To Implement Your Agenda For Biafra, MASSOB Tells Nnamdi Kanu -
News Break,
2 hours ago
6
Obaseki’s University Of Ibadan Certificate Different From Other Alumni - Oshioke -
Gist Punch,
2 hours ago
7
DHQ gives July date for integration of 603 repentant B/H fighters -
NNN,
2 hours ago
8
39m Nigerians may lose jobs in 2020 –Osinbajo -
Ripples,
2 hours ago
9
Kaduna Assembly impeach Deputy Speaker -
The News,
2 hours ago
10
Oshiomhole Acting Like Judge In His Own Case – Edo Deputy Gov -
The Herald,
2 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
One moment please...