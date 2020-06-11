Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Nearly 40 million Nigerians could be unemployed by the end of 2020, Osinbajo tells Buhari
News photo Pulse Nigeria  - Osinbajo said more Nigerians are also projected to fall into extreme poverty due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Nigeria can turn COVID-19 pandemic to economic victory – Osinbajo Nigerian Tribune:
Tribune Online Nigeria can turn COVID-19 pandemic to economic victory – Osinbajo Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday 11 June, stated that Nigeria can turn the coronavirus pandemic into an economic victory.
Naija Loaded:
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday 11 June, stated that Nigeria can turn the coronavirus pandemic into an economic victory. Osinbajo stated this at the State House in Abuja after presenting...
News Wire NGR:
Estimated Reading Time: 1Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, on Thursday, presented a post-COVID-19 Economic Sustainability Plan to the President, Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa Abuja. Osinbajo’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and ...
NPO Reports:
COVID19: Osinbajo Presents Economic Sustainability Report to Buhari


   More Picks
1 Senate confirms Justice Dongban-Mensem Court of Appeal President - Mega News, 2 hours ago
2 Kaduna Assembly impeach Deputy Speaker, swears in new one - Ogene African, 2 hours ago
3 Serial Paedophile Who Allegedly Infected And Defiled Four Minors Apprehended In Imo State - Tori News, 2 hours ago
4 Details of Osinbajo’s meeting with Buhari revealed - Black Berry Babes, 2 hours ago
5 Come Back To Nigeria To Implement Your Agenda For Biafra, MASSOB Tells Nnamdi Kanu - News Break, 2 hours ago
6 Obaseki’s University Of Ibadan Certificate Different From Other Alumni - Oshioke - Gist Punch, 2 hours ago
7 DHQ gives July date for integration of 603 repentant B/H fighters - NNN, 2 hours ago
8 39m Nigerians may lose jobs in 2020 –Osinbajo - Ripples, 2 hours ago
9 Kaduna Assembly impeach Deputy Speaker - The News, 2 hours ago
10 Oshiomhole Acting Like Judge In His Own Case – Edo Deputy Gov - The Herald, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info