

News at a Glance



Ned Nwoko And His Wife, Regina Daniels Meet Minister, Senator Akume Wotzup NG - Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affair, Senator George Akume meets with Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko. Read Also: We have transferred Italian Coronavirus patient to renovated facility: Lagos Govt Also, during the meeting ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



