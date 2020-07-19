Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ned Nwoko Lavished Praises On His Moroccan Wife, Laila, But Went Mute On Regina’s Photo
News photo GQ Buzz  - Ned Nwoko took the onus upon himself to shower encomiums on his Moroccan wife, Laila and snubbed his newest wife, Regina Daniels. Recently, Laila shared a dazzling photo of herself on Instagram and her hubby reaction was epic.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%


 Additional Sources

Regina Daniels And Her Family Enjoy Moroccan Cuisine (Video) Information Nigeria:
Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels released a new video via YouTube on Sunday which captures the moment she and her family enjoyed a Moroccan cuisine. A family dinner was organized by her co-wife, Laila Nwoko at her home in Abuja. Prince Ned ...
Salone:
Popular Billionaire Ned Nwoko’s Moroccan wife, Laila has penned down an inspiring message to her followers. While taking to her Instagram handle, she shared an adorable photo of herself that even caught the attention of her husband.
Laila, Ned Nwoko’s Moroccan Wife Shows She Is A Good Dancer In Latest Video Naija on Point:
Laila Nwoko’s Moroccan wife, Laila Nwoko has been sighted in the latest video displaying her dance moves. The video was shared by Ned’s eldest daughter, Julia Nwoko on Instagram and she really dazzled as she showed she is a good dancer.


   More Picks
1 Roger Stone calls Black radio host ‘Negro’ in interview - Gistvile, 1 hour ago
2 Nigeria gets 903m euro EU aid - The Nation, 1 hour ago
3 New investments drop by 57% to $5.06b in first half - The Nation, 1 hour ago
4 Exit classes in the pandemic - The Nation, 1 hour ago
5 Rot at Federal Civil Service Club, Abuja - The Nation, 1 hour ago
6 Nigeria COVID-19 Case Update – 556 New Cases confirmed, 789 Deaths and 36107 Total Cases as of 19th July 2020 - The Info Stride, 2 hours ago
7 Moment #BBNaija housemate, Tochi mistakenly declared that ‘a guy is his spec’. (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 2 hours ago
8 Costly cynicism - The Nation, 2 hours ago
9 Unclaimed dividends - The Nation, 2 hours ago
10 BBNaija 2020: Check Out the Breathtaking Interior of the ‘Lockdown’ House - EE Live, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info