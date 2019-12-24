Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nepal detains 122 Chinese for suspected cyber crime, bank fraud
News photo 1st for Credible News  - Police in Nepal have detained 122 Chinese nationals in its biggest crackdown on crime by foreigners entering the country on tourist visa, officials said on Tuesday. The chief of police in the capital, Kathmandu, Uttam Subedi, said 122 Chinese men and ...

3 hours ago
1 Fire guts section of Onitsha Bridgehead market, destroys 40 shops - The Breaking Times, 1 hour ago
2 US working with CAN to create religious tension in Nigeria -MURIC - Nigerian Eye, 1 hour ago
3 Solskjaer Tells Two Man Utd Players To Leave In January - Inside Business Online, 1 hour ago
4 Video: Lil Kesh falls on stage ‘Twice’ during Olamide’s ‘Made In Lagos concert - Am on Point TV, 1 hour ago
5 Shut down Buhari’s $29.9bn loan request, Attah urges NASS - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
6 ‘Almajiris shouting Sai Baba beat up Adeyanju Deji – Fani-Kayode raises alarm - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
7 Prince Philip released from hospital after four nights - Today, 2 hours ago
8 Third Term: Buhari Is A Democrat, He Respects The Constitution, Says Presidency - Scan News Nigeria, 2 hours ago
9 To Save a Nigerian Dream - This Day, 2 hours ago
10 ECOWAS new currency symbol, bank name revealed - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
