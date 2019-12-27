Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Netanyahu wins landslide victory in party’s leadership vote
News photo PM News  - The Israeli ruling party Likud announced on Friday that incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu won a landslide victory in the primary, ensuring his leadership of the right-wing party in the national elections in March.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


Netanyahu faces party leadership challenge ahead of March election Vanguard News:
Israel’s embattled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced a fresh challenge to his power on Thursday as his Likud party held leadership primaries in the run-up to a national election, the country’s third in under a year.
Daily Times:
Embattled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a “huge” victory Friday, after winning a leadership primary that ensures he will lead his right-wing Likud party into a March general election.
The Guardian:
Sirens warning of rocket fire from Gaza cut short a rally by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Wednesday evening as he campaigned for his party's primaries the following day
Gaza rocket sends Netanyahu to shelter during campaign rally Hope for Nigeria:
Kindly Share This Story: Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu A rocket launched from the Gaza Strip at a southern Israeli city on Wednesday as it hosted a campaign rally by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prompted him to take shelter briefly ...


