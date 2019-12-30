

News at a Glance



New Music + Video: M-O feat. Efe — Grateful Bella Naija - Music producer M-O join forces with Big Brother Naija 2017 winner, Efe on this banging new jam titled “Grateful”. ‘Grateful’ is dedicated to God Almighty and to Efe’s fans for making 2019 a memorable year for him.



News Credibility Score: 81%



