

News at a Glance



New Video: Angel feat. French Montana & Davido – Blessings (Remix) Bella Naija - UK-based artist Angel teams up with Davido and French Montana for the remix to his single “Blessings“. The new music video for the “Blessings” remix, follows Angel, Davido and French Montana through a night at the bowling lanes then a house party.



News Credibility Score: 81%



