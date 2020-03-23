

New Video: Blaqbonez – Haba Bella Naija - Blaqbonez has released the official video for “Haba” directed by TG Omori. He is signed to 100 Crowns, an imprint of Chocolate City Music. The video sees Blaqbonez haunted by a female love interest with bad intentions and killer looks.



