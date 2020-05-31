Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


New Video: Tim Godfrey – The Lord’s Prayer
Bella Naija  - Tim Godfrey comes through with the live recorded song titled “The Lord’s Prayer“, produced by S M J, with mix and mastering credit to Anyerho. Watch the video below:

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 81%


   More Picks
1 “We Are Ready For Independence” – IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu Boasts - The Genius Media, 2 hours ago
2 New Video: Tim Godfrey – The Lord’s Prayer - Bella Naija, 2 hours ago
3 FG lifts ban on religious centres - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
4 RESPECT! Liverpool Players Show Respect For Late George Floyd - Naija Loaded, 2 hours ago
5 Obaseki Presents Nomination Form To Buhari - Naija Loaded, 2 hours ago
6 Father of UNIBEN student, Uwa Omozuwa speaks out for the first time – says his daughter converted him to Christianity - Page One, 2 hours ago
7 Nigerian Army begins construction of referral hospital in Maiduguri - Daily Nigerian, 2 hours ago
8 New Music + Video: Sammie Okposo – I Thirst For You - Bella Naija, 2 hours ago
9 Public vote on Russian constitutional amendments set for July 1: Putin - NNN, 2 hours ago
10 Launch of ARII 2019 website for deeper understanding of Africa’s performance in regional integration - Encomium Magazine, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info