New York Times fills front page with names of virus dead
News photo NNN  - The New York Times has filled the front page of its Sunday edition with the names of those who have died from the novel coronavirus.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


   More Picks
1 COVID-19: Why churches will remain closed – CAN - Osmek News, 1 hour ago
2 Alligator Who Survived WW2 Bombing Dies - News Break, 2 hours ago
3 France reopens worship centres - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
4 COVID-19: Oyedepo reveals God’s plan as states reopen churches in Nigeria, US - Black Berry Babes, 2 hours ago
5 Police Arrests Burna Boy, Father Over Noise Complaint - EE Live, 2 hours ago
6 Photos: How Buhari, Family Observe EidAlFitr prayers - Daily Times, 2 hours ago
7 China says virus pushing US ties to brink of ‘Cold War’ - Friday Posts, 2 hours ago
8 Why I rejected 10 ExxonMobil vehicles – Gov Udom - The Herald, 2 hours ago
9 Despite El-rufai’s Warning, Kaduna Health Workers Begin Strike Amid A Pandemic - Naija Loaded, 2 hours ago
10 Anambra 2021: The Soludo factor - Black Berry Babes, 2 hours ago
