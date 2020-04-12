

News at a Glance



New York coronavirus death toll tops 10,000 EnviroNews Nigeria - The death toll in New York State has reached 10,056, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Monday, April 13, 2020 following a one-day increase of 671, a decline off previous peaks and a sign that containment efforts were effective. Governor Andrew M. Cuomo of New ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



