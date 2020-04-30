

News at a Glance



New York state duped of $69million by man who tweeted at Trump claiming he could supply 1450 ventilators Linda Ikeji Blog - A man who claims to be a Silicon Valley entrepreneur, with no experience or knowledge in government contracting or medical supplies, has reportedly duped New York state of $69million just by tweeting at US President Trump that he could supply 1450 ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



