Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


New twist in Ishaku’s prolonged absence from Taraba
The Guardian  - The last public appearance of Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital, was during the hasty presentation of the 2020 annual estimate in the House of Assembly. Since then the only evidence that the governor is still in office ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Ohanaeze writes IGP, protests sighting herdsmen with AK47 - Abuja Press, 1 hour ago
2 10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper Wednesday morning, March 4, 2020 - Ripples, 2 hours ago
3 Popular food vendor ‘Mama Aroma’ burnt into ashes for using water from the mortuary - Abuja Press, 2 hours ago
4 Amazon’s American employee test positive for coronavirus - Page One, 2 hours ago
5 Super Tuesday: Biden leads Sanders in two-horse race, Bloomberg fades out - PM News, 2 hours ago
6 Bad Bunny Is Breaking All the Rules, and It’s a Thrill to Watch – Vulture - Fuze, 2 hours ago
7 ‘1 out of every 4 girls in Nigeria suffers sexual violence’- UNICEF - Daily Times, 2 hours ago
8 Fidelity Bank Sets For Opportunities In M/East - Inside Business Online, 2 hours ago
9 Ihedioha vs Uzodinma: Court shouldn’t impose governors on people – Oshiomhole - Edujandon, 2 hours ago
10 Our ruling on Imo governorship will haunt Nigeria for long time – Supreme Court Justice - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info