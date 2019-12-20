Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

New visa policy might attract Islamic fundamentalists, clerics warn
The Guardian  - Some Anglican clerics have cautioned against the implementation of the proposed visa on arrival policy by the Federal Government for visitors coming into Nigeria from other African countries, saying it might heighten the level of insecurity in the country.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


1 Nigeria is in a big hole as a nation – Theophilus Danjuma - Nigeria Newspaper, 1 hour ago
2 NNPC adopts new strategy to deal with pipeline vandalism - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
3 Arik Air donates to SOS Village home - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
4 Passenger convicted for smoking aboard Air Peace flight - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
5 $1.2m Malabu oil scandal: EFCC secures court order to detain ex-AGF Adoke - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
6 Supreme Court judgement: Governor Ihedioha extends olive branch to Uche Nwosu - Today, 2 hours ago
7 US moves against Nigeria over rights violation - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
8 Strictly’s Debbie McGee says she’s ‘stronger than ever’ after beating cancer – Mirror Online - Fuze, 2 hours ago
9 Oshiomhole: I’m Embarrassed When People Say I Want to Be Edo Godfather - This Day, 2 hours ago
10 Fake CBN Governor Emefiele Arrested By EFCC In Imo - 9ja News Arena, 3 hours ago
