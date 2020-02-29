Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
Sahara Reporters
5
Channels Television
6
This Day
7
Leadership
8
Financial Watch
9
Linda Ikeji Blog
10
Daily Times
11
Complete Sports
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
National Mirror
14
Techpoint
15
Daily Independent
News at a Glance
Newcastle manager Steve Bruce confirms the club has banned shaking of hands due to coronavirus fears
Nigeria Tunes
- FutballNews With the current coronavirus outbreak, Newcastle United are taking safety measures to ensure their players and club members are safe.
1 day ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Premier League club Newcastle United have introduced a handshake ban to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, manager Steve Bruce said on Friday. “There’s a ritual here that everybody shakes hands with everybody as soon as we see each other ...
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Premier League club, Newcastle United have banned players from shaking hands at the training ground due to the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Football under threat from coronavirus: Newcastle United bans players from shaking hands as string of Italian matches are held behind closed doors A Premier League team has banned players from shaking hands and matches could be played in empty ...
NNN:
Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce said on Friday his side has stopped shaking hands at training because of fears over the coronavirus.
PM News:
English Premier League club, Newcastle United, has banned players from shaking hands at the training ground due to the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.
The News Guru:
Premier League side Newcastle have introduced a training ground handshake ban because of coronavirus, says manager Steve Bruce. More than 80,000 people have been infected by the virus worldwide, resulting in nearly 2,800 deaths.
TV360 Nigeria:
Premier League club Newcastle United has introduced a handshake ban to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, manager Steve Bruce said on Friday. “There’s a ritual here that everybody shakes hands with everybody as soon as we see each other ...
Within Nigeria:
Following the outbreak of the deadly viral disease, coronavirus, Premier League club, Newcastle United have banned players from shaking hands at the training ground due to dreaded virus.
1st for Credible News:
English football club, Newcastle United have reportedly banned its players from shaking hands due to the fear of the pandemic, coronavirus.
Julia Blaise Blog:
[ads-post]Newcastle manager, Steve Bruce said he has plans to protect Newcastle players, and deal with the threat of coronavirus.He says he is glued to the TV as updates roll in.Read more »
Naija Ray:
A Premier League club has banned its players from shaking hands following the outbreak of Coronavirus. According to TheGuardian, Newcastle have introduced a training-ground handshake [Read More]
Anaedo Online:
Premier League football club, Newcastle United, has banned players from shaking hands at the training ground due to the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.
Ladun Liadi Blog:
The threat of catching coronavirus has persuaded Newcastle United to abandon a cherished morning ritual.Steve Bruce’s players have become accustomed to shaking hands with every teammate and member of the backroom staff each day as they assemble for ...
GL Trends:
According to TheGuardian, Newcastle have introduced a training-ground handshake ban in an attempt to guard against the spread of the coronavirus.
Brila:
EPL side Newcastle United have introduced a training-ground handshake ban in an attempt to guard against the spread of the coronavirus. The virus has since spread throughout the world and is impacting other football leagues.
