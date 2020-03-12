Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Newcastle ready to go into lockdown as coronavirus spreads
Today  - Newcastle are set to go into lockdown following the coronavirus pandemic that has swept across the globe.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 13 friends infected with coronavirus after sharing Cigarettes and Drinks at a party - MusBizu Beat, 4 hours ago
2 2020 budget: FG releases N295b, $220m for capital projects - Nigerian Tribune, 4 hours ago
3 What A Nation Where A Thief Dethrones A King, An Illiterate Rules Over Professors And Professors Rig Elections For Illiterates To Get Power — Obasanjo Breaks Silence - Exclusive News, 4 hours ago
4 CORONAVIRUS: UEFA Suspends Champions League, Europa League - The Herald, 4 hours ago
5 Sanusi to chair LASU convocation lecture - Premium Times, 4 hours ago
6 “Attack” on Buhari in Kebbi: PDP Demands Investigation - Scan News Nigeria, 4 hours ago
7 CBS, NBCU and other networks cancel live advertiser pitch events because of coronavirus – CNBC - Fuze, 4 hours ago
8 Coronavirus: English Football League Suspended, Catholic Churches Shut Down Until Next Month - Kanyi Daily, 5 hours ago
9 El-Rufai meets dethroned Emir Sanusi in Nasarawa - Within Nigeria, 5 hours ago
10 End Of Oshiomhole? See Before & After Pictures Of Oshiomhole's Billboard That Was Removed By APC - Tori News, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info