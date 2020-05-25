Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Ngige reveals FG to review salaries of MDAs
1st for Credible News  - The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari mandated the presidential committee on salaries and wages to review and realign earnings of employees of ministries, agencies, and parastatals.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 COVID-19: WHO advises on healthy diets - The Eagle Online, 3 hours ago
2 Analysts fear ‘arbitrage forex regime’ as FG lingers over pricing template for ‘no subsidy regime’ - Energy Mix Report, 3 hours ago
3 Photos: Man gives wife ‘pocket money’ in jail after she plotted with her lover to kill him (Photos) - Within Nigeria, 3 hours ago
4 Ngige reveals FG to review salaries of MDAs - 1st for Credible News, 3 hours ago
5 313 New COVID-19 Cases, 89 Discharged And 5 Deaths On May 24 - (1225 Tested) - Kevid, 3 hours ago
6 WATCH TY Bello’s Spontaneous Worship Session “Kristi Oba (Jesus Our King)” with Folabi Nuel - Bella Naija, 3 hours ago
7 Africa Day 2020: Buhari advocates for peace, security to achieve sustainable development - NNN, 3 hours ago
8 Wike Compensates Election Violence Victims with N450m - Friday Posts, 3 hours ago
9 Watch Tobi Bakre Hilariously Take on Tik Tok Challenge with His Parents and Siblings - Olisa TV, 3 hours ago
10 COVID-19: Nurses to stay away from JUTH’s isolation centre - The News, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info