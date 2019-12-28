Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s banking consolidation exercise is meaningless unless it it backed up by a parallel industrial consolidation exercise
Nigerian Watch  - By Ayo Akinfe [1] As we all remember, in 2004, the then finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala introduced a bank consolidation exercise during which the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) increased the minimum capital requirement base of banks to N25bn ($70m) ...

