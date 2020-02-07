

News at a Glance



Nicki Minaj accuses Meek Mill of ‘beating’ her sister as he calls her brother a ‘rapist’ Ladun Liadi Blog - Nicki Minaj and her ex-boyfriend Meek Mill have exchanged a series of very heated tweets last night, in which serious allegations came to light.The Starships rapper, 37, fired claims of domestic violence against Meek, who is also a rapper.Nicki claimed ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



