

News at a Glance



Nig Military nabs 4 suspect smuggling bags of foreign rice Plateau News Online - By Matthew Abi The Armed Forces of Nigeria in the ongoing Operations CALM WATERS and SWIFT RESPONSE coordinated by the Nigerian Navy has nabbed 4 suspect smuggling a medium size wooden boat laden with 293 x 50kg bags of foreign parboiled rice.



News Credibility Score: 41%



