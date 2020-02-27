Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria Confirms First Case Of Coronavirus
Mandy News  - First Nigerian coronavirus case detected in Lagos Nigeria’s first “presumptive” case of the deadly coronavirus that has killed more than 2,814 people with 82,589 cases in six continents on Thursday (27 Febuary) Not a lot of details are yet known but ...

12 hours ago
