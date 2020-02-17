

Nigeria Customs: Court orders arrest of ex-Comptroller General Dikko First Nigeria News - The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, ordered the arrest of Abdullahi Dikko, former Comptroller General (CG) of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS). The court wants Dikko to appear at the next sitting on March 16, 2020.



