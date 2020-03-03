Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria Emerges Africa’s Largest Economy as South Africa Slips into Recession
Biz Watch Nigeria  - Nigeria’s economy is now the largest in Africa after South Africa went into recession yesterday following the disclosure by Statistics South Africa (Stats Continue reading Nigeria Emerges Africa’s Largest Economy as South Africa Slips into Recession ...

2 hours ago
1 Bayelsa: APC declares Diri illegitimate, give reasons - See Naija, 1 hour ago
2 Terrorism: New ISWAP Leader Beheads Five Rebels - City People Magazine, 2 hours ago
3 Governor Uzodimma vows to embark on political evangelism for APC - Today, 2 hours ago
4 Pa Kasumu To Be Buried In April - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
5 Diri is considered as illegitimate governor by our people -Bayelsa APC - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
6 Coronavirus: These are the countries where cases have been confirmed worldwide according to CNN - The Breaking Times, 2 hours ago
7 You have lived a life of courage -Buhari hails his former boss, Obasanjo - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
8 Toddler stabbed to death in Horrific Attack at Farmhouse that left another Baby and mum seriously Injured - Luci Post, 2 hours ago
9 Husband Commits Suicide After Wife Of 16 Years Cheated On Him In Delta - Naija Loaded, 2 hours ago
