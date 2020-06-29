Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Nigeria Employment Rate
News photo Trading Economics  - Employment Rate in Nigeria decreased to 76.90 percent in the third quarter of 2018 from 77.30 percent in the second quarter of 2018. Employment Rate in Nigeria averaged 85.42 percent from 2014 until 2018, reaching an all time high of 93.60 percent in ...

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%


 Another Source

Swiss National Bank Adjusts Rate For Liquidity-Shortage Financing Inside Business Online:
The Swiss National Bank will adjust the special rate on its liquidity-shortage financing facility and conduct additional open market repo operations as needed to provide money market liquidity, it said.


   More Picks
1 ‘Tow the path of honour, resign honourably from office’ – PDP tells Akeredolu’s Deputy, Ajayi - Ogene African, 3 hours ago
2 13 Year Old Girl Impregnated By 10 Year Old Boy Rushed To Hospital Due To Birth Complications - Olajide TV, 3 hours ago
3 Hushpuppi A Baby Fraudster, The Daddies Of Fraud Are Presidents, Governors, Lawmakers And Ministers -Sowore - Gidi Feed, 3 hours ago
4 Bola Tinubu’s Revelation - Ofofo, 3 hours ago
5 DOPE or TRASH? Soccer Legend, Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Off His New Hairstyle (See Photo) - Naija Loaded, 3 hours ago
6 Panic As Convoy Of Nigeria’s Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai, Kills Man In Katsina - GQ Buzz, 5 hours ago
7 Davido Buys Imade Adeleke A Gift As She Graduates From Kindergarten To Nursery Class (photos) - Online Nigeria, 6 hours ago
8 Toyin Abraham Bags Ambassadorial Deal With Real Estate Company (Photos) - Naija Diary, 7 hours ago
9 Davido has not called me back, Jude Okoye lied about so many things, Cynthia Morgan - Within Nigeria, 8 hours ago
10 India Bans Nearly 60 Chinese Apps, Including Popular Apps Such as TikTok and WeChat - Innovation Village, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info