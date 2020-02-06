Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Nigeria Government Slashes Visa Fees For US Citizens
Reporters Wall  - The Federal Government has slashed its visa application charges for citizens of the United States More

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Buhari’s tragedy of numbers, By Majeed Dahiru - News Diary Online, 5 hours ago
2 Okada Ban: Agbaje lacks skill, experience to teach Sanwo-Olu art of planning — APC - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
3 Nigeria Government Slashes Visa Fees For US Citizens - Reporters Wall, 6 hours ago
4 How we stopped suicide bombers from attacking Lagos - Fashola - Nigerian Eye, 6 hours ago
5 BBNaija Winner, Mercy Eke aka Lambo Steps Out In A Lamborghini Car - My Celebrity & I, 6 hours ago
6 Nigeria slashes visa fees for US citizens - The Nigeria Lawyer, 6 hours ago
7 Update: Police Kill 2 Wanted Commanders, Arrest 3 At Ansaru Terror Camp - Aledeh, 6 hours ago
8 World's youngest prime minister Sanna Marin announces plans to give all parents the same parental leave in Finland - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
9 Collect Tax On Carbonated Drinks – Customs Tells FG - Page One, 7 hours ago
10 Senator Abba Moro raises alarm as strange disease ravages Benue South community, kill 15 - First Nigeria News, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info