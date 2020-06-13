

News at a Glance



Nigeria: Gun Shots Fired Inside Presidential Villa As Aisha Buhari, Kids Confront President’s Personal Assistant Reports Afrique - The power tussle in the Presidential Villa betweenFirst Lady Aisha Buhariand Sabiu ‘Tunde’ Yusuf, the President’s influential Personal Assistant and favourite nephew, has taken a dangerous turn that could undermine security at the Presidential Villa, ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



