

News at a Glance



Nigeria Heading Towards Worst Recession In 30 Years – IMF ODU News - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) says Nigeria could be heading towards its worst recession in 30 years. The IMF noted that Nigeria would recede by 3% in 2020. This would be the worst recession in 30 years after the 2015 recession.



News Credibility Score: 41%



