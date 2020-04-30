Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria Immigration announces collection of passports, fresh enrollments
The Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede, has announced scheduled collection of processed passports. He also said fresh enrollments for applicants invited through SMS would begin soon.

5 hours ago
1 Kano deaths: Nigerian govt gives update on probe, efforts - Velox News, 3 hours ago
2 Guideline protocols for the gradual easing of the lockdown in FCT, Lagos, Ogun, and other - Daily Times, 3 hours ago
3 Armed demonstrators storm Michigan State House over stay-at-home order - Newzandar News, 4 hours ago
4 IBRAHIM meets conviction - The News, 4 hours ago
5 Obiano Directs Anambra Teachers To Resume On Monday - My Celebrity & I, 4 hours ago
6 Enugu Assembly to Investigate Strike by Doctors in ESUTH - The Herald, 4 hours ago
7 COVID-19: Some states playing politics of number to attract sympathy – Northern Elders - Velox News, 4 hours ago
8 Message: Karolyne Roberts – “5 Signs God is Closing a Door in Your Life” - Naija Page, 4 hours ago
9 COVID-19: Obiano orders appointees to man borders - Velox News, 4 hours ago
10 COVID-19: Lagos govt issues fresh guidelines for public transport operations - Ripples, 4 hours ago
