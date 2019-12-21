Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Nigeria Loses out as Ethiopian Airlines Makes Lomé Hub for W’Africa
This Day  - FG, Ethiopia in Talks to Secure Landing Rights for ET Funke Olaode in Houston, Texas The Group Chief Executive Officer of Ethiopian Airlines, Mr. Tewolde Gabrielmariam has said that talks are ongoing with the Federal Government of Nigeria to secure ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Gloomy Christmas looms: Traders count losses, citizens decry hike in price of local commodities - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
2 Titcombe College ex-students meet - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
3 Fresh Vacancies at Dahksn Investment Limited - Radio 9ja, 3 hours ago
4 Libya’s strongman Haftar’s forces seize Turkish ship - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
5 Buhari Makes Revelation On Libya Crisis, Speaks On New Eco Currency - Infotrust News, 3 hours ago
6 Fela’s Republic and the Kalakuta Queens’ Returns - This Day, 3 hours ago
7 Some Facts About the Pagan Holiday Called Christmas - This Day, 4 hours ago
8 Nigeria Loses out as Ethiopian Airlines Makes Lomé Hub for W’Africa - This Day, 4 hours ago
9 "I Miss Your Ksses" DJ Zinhle Says As She And AKA Share A Kiss - 9ja News Arena, 4 hours ago
10 Angry Girlfriend ''Organizes'' Area Boys To Beat Up Her Boyfriend Who Slapped Her (Photos) - 9ja News Arena, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info