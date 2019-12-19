Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria Needs N14 Billion To Prepare For 2020 Olympics – Sports Minister, Sunday Dare
News photo Naija Loaded  - Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, has disclosed that Nigeria would need a whopping N14bn to adequately prepare for next year’s Olympics Game in Tokyo but reveals that the...

3 hours ago
 Additional Sources

This Day:
The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) is delighted that the Youth and Sports Development Minister,Sunday Dare is at the front seat of Nigeria’s preparations for next year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo,Japan. Acting president of the federation, Olamide ...
Daily Times:
The Minister of Youths and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare on Monday speaking at the launch of the Adoption Campaign at the Civic Centre in Victoria Island Lagos, called on well-meaning Nigerians to come together to ensure Team Nigeria succeeds in ...
The Guardian:
President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF), Daniel Igali has hailed the adopt an athlete campaign initiative of the Minister of Youth and Sports Development...
NPO Reports:
Akilani Abdullah Sunday Dare, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, has disclosed that unfounded allegations and cheap blackmail wont derail his resolve to enthrone new dispensation of a transparent and accountable sports administration at all ...
NPress:
Nigeria is leaving nothing to chance in their quest to progress to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Women’s Tournament as they...
The Tide:
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, yesterday presented a budget proposal of one hundred and sixty nine billion, five hundred and fifty seven million, six hundred and fifty eight thousand, three hundred naira (N169,557,658,300) for the 2020 ...
Nigeria needs N14bn to prepare for next Olympics says Sport Minister, Dare The Nigerian:
TheNigerian News Nigeria needs N14bn to prepare for next Olympics says Sport Minister, Dare By Bukola Olasanmi Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, has disclosed that Nigeria would need a whooping N14bn to adequately prepare for next year’s ...


