Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Nigeria Presidency’s website filled with outdated information
Premium Times  - "It is a shame that the website is not updated with relevant information," an ICT specialist said.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 81%


   More Picks
1 EFCC not involved in arrest of Hushpuppi – ibrahim Magu says - FL Vibe, 2 hours ago
2 Alleged rapist arrests victim’s mother, uncle and neighbour for reporting and getting him arrested for rape in Rivers state - Gistvile, 2 hours ago
3 I Started Sleeping With My Daughters Because My Wife Died - Man Makes Shocking Confession - Tori News, 2 hours ago
4 Trump postpones rally scheduled for 'Juneteenth' holiday - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
5 I will do my best to sustain Nigeria’s democracy – Kalu - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
6 EFCC Boss, Magu finally reacts to arrest of Hushpuppi - Politics Nigeria, 2 hours ago
7 Nigeria Presidency’s website filled with outdated information - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
8 COVID-19: China shuts down parts of Beijing over fears of a second virus wave - Ripples, 2 hours ago
9 President Trump Reacts As George Floyd protesters tear-gassed by National Guard - Nigeria Newspaper, 2 hours ago
10 Nigerian government not ‘excited about opening sporting activities’ – Mustapha - My Celebrity & I, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info