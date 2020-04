News at a Glance



Nigeria Records 14 New Coronavirus Cases as Number of Discharged Patients Rises to 51 Newsmakers - Ololade Adeyanju Nigeria has confirmed 14 new coronavirus infections with Lagos recording 13 of the cases. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said in a tweet that the number of patients who have recovered from the virus is now 51.



