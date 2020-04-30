Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Nigeria Records 195 New Cases Of COVID-19, Total Infections Now 1,532
Page One  - Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 195 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the country’s total...

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 94%


 Additional Sources

The Herald:
Bauchi State has recorded 11 new cases of covid-19, bringing the total number of cases to 25 in the state.
Pharmanews:
As Nigeria plans towards easing the lockdown come 4 May, 195 new cases of the novel Coronavirus have been recorded on Tuesday by 11: 50pm, with death toll rising from 40 to 44, making a total of 1532 confirmed cases, as revealed by the  Nigeria Centre ...
ODU News:
Nigeria has recorded 195 new COVId-19 cases, NCDC reports. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control also stated that four new deaths have been recorded. This brings the country’s total Coronavirus cases to 1,532.
NPO Reports:
Scary! Nigeria Records Fresh 195 Covid-19 Cases, Toll Now 1532


   More Picks
1 Trump claims information indicates Wuhan lab behind outbreak - The Eagle Online, 4 hours ago
2 NDDC: Why President Buhari must act now - The Guardian, 4 hours ago
3 Reps Insists On Two-Month Free Electricity For Nigerians - My Celebrity & I, 4 hours ago
4 FG Betrayed Our Trust On IPPIS – SSANU - My Celebrity & I, 4 hours ago
5 Coronavirus: 16 Kano Almajiri returnees test positive in Kaduna - The Citizen, 4 hours ago
6 CNN’s Anderson Cooper Has a Son From Surrogate; Read What He Says - NPO Reports, 4 hours ago
7 COVID-19 may lead to millions of unplanned pregnancies, says UNFPA - The Guardian, 4 hours ago
8 Choice of consensus Edo guber candidate tears Ize-Iyamu, others apart - The Guardian, 4 hours ago
9 Lagos Govt issues fresh guidelines for public transport operations - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
10 Buhari tasks Armed Forces on counter insurgency operations - Daily Times, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info