Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Vanguard News
2
This Day
3
Financial Watch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Times
6
Complete Sports
7
Nigerian Tribune
8
The Guardian
9
Nairaland Forum
10
Premium Times
11
Naija Loaded
12
Too Xclusive
13
Bella Naija
14
Lagos State Govt.
15
The Info NG
News at a Glance
Nigeria Records 216 New Cases of Covid-19
NPO Reports
- New cases heighten tension in Nigeria
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
21%
More Picks
1
COVID-19: Official death toll inches near 200 as confirmed cases hit 6175 -
1st for Credible News,
4 hours ago
2
Zenith Insurance profit rises 16% to N3.7bn -
Newzandar News,
4 hours ago
3
PAID!! Our Thursday 14th May 2020 Giveaway – The 3 Winners Have Been Paid (See Proof) -
Naija Loaded,
4 hours ago
4
Drama as Bulama emerges acting APC scribe -
The Guardian,
4 hours ago
5
Disobedience of court order by Correctional Centre CG is unhealthy for democracy, says Adegboruwa -
The Guardian,
5 hours ago
6
Trump receives coronavirus testing regularly, results “all negative”: White House -
NNN,
5 hours ago
7
Nnamdi Kanu Mocks President Buhari For Canceling Nationwide Broadcast -
Gistvile,
5 hours ago
8
S. Africa reports 22 new deaths related to COVID-19 -
NNN,
5 hours ago
9
Misty Copeland Talks ‘Swans for Relief’ and 80 Years of American Ballet Theatre – The Root -
Fuze,
6 hours ago
10
Buhari Cancelled His Presidential Broadcast Because Nigerians Planned To Stone Him – Shehu Sani -
Kanyi Daily,
6 hours ago
