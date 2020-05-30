Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria Records Highest Number Of New Cases 553 As Pandemic Tolls 9855, Deaths Now 273
Aledeh  - Nigeria has recorded 553 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the NCDC has reported. Lagos recorded more than half of the cases as COVID-19 continues to rage in the state.

2 hours ago
 Additional Sources

Vanguard News:
By Chioma Obinna Nigeria, on Saturday, recorded 553 new COVID-19 infections, making it the highest in 24 hours since the country recorded its index case precisely in February 2020.
Premium Times:
Twelve deaths were recorded as the total number of cases gets close to 10,000.
Nigerian Eye:
Nigeria has announced 553 new coronavirus cases, its highest number in a single day.The NCDC made the announcement Saturday night, with the new figure taking Nigeria’s virus caseload to 9,855.Lagos remains the hot spot of the virus with 378 cases, also ...
The News:
Nigeria reported its highest number of COVID-19 in a day with the confirmation of 553 new cases in the country on Saturday. Also, Lagos State,
Prompt News:
By Segun Oye, IBADAN Nigeria on Saturday recorded 553 new cases of coronavirus (Covid-19), the highest in 24 hours since the country recorded its index [...]
The Genius Media:
Nigeria has Recorded Highest Fresh Cases Of COVID-19 making the total number of cases of the deadly disease 9855 in the country
Edujandon:
Nigeria, on Saturday, recorded 553 new COVID-19 infections, making it the highest in 24 hours since the country recorded its


