

News at a Glance



Nigeria Signs Tripartite Agreement To Repatriate $318m Abacha Loot The Giant - The Nigerian government has signed an agreement with the United States and the Island of Jersey to repatriate $318,460,329 stolen and stashed away by former Head of State Gen. Sani Abacha.Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ferdinand ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



