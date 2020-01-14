Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Nigeria, UK move to boost N2.3trn bilateral trade
News photo Vanguard News  - Nigeria and the United Kingdom (UK) have commenced measures to boost bilateral trade between the two countries which reached N2.3 trillion in 2018.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Dead men working – The Nation - The Citizen, 1 hour ago
2 2023:Are Atiku,Tinubu Planning To Float Another Party? - CKN Nigeria, 1 hour ago
3 Explosive new report says Russia hacked the Ukrainian company Burisma Holdings to get dirt on the Bidens - The Rainbow, 1 hour ago
4 Mastering The Most Confusing English Expression By Azuka Onwuka - The Nigeria Lawyer, 1 hour ago
5 SIM card: Man sues Buhari’s daughter, DSS, demands N500m - The Nigeria Lawyer, 2 hours ago
6 Iranian military use live ammunition to disperse protesters calling for regime change - My Celebrity & I, 2 hours ago
7 How Supreme Court postponed fate of seven governors till today - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
8 African Bar president charges EFCC to probe petitions against Oshiomhole - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
9 Three teachers killed, one Abducted as Al Shabaab Terrorists Attack Primary School in Garissa, Kenya - My Celebrity & I, 2 hours ago
10 Nigeria, UK move to boost N2.3trn bilateral trade - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info