Nigeria, U.S sign agreement for repatriation of $321m looted assets
The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN on Sunday departed Nigeria to attend a three-day meeting of the United States-Nigeria Bi-national Commission in Washington DC.

3 hours ago
1 Nigeria, U.S sign agreement for repatriation of $321m looted assets - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
2 TCN boss says Nigerians must pay to enjoy stable power - Energy Mix Report, 4 hours ago
3 Suicide Bomber Arrested While Trying To Bomb Living Faith Church In Kaduna(Photos) - Trezzy Helm, 4 hours ago
4 NSCDC arrests 27 suspects with adulterated petroleum products in Cross River - Today, 4 hours ago
5 $29.96n Loan: Buhari to spend the money on 5 Legacy Projects – Senate - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
6 Djokovic wins record eighth Australian Open - Olisa TV, 4 hours ago
7 Coronavirus: Chinese government urges no weddings - Nigeria Newspaper, 4 hours ago
8 FG, U.S. to sign pact on looted assets - NAN, 4 hours ago
9 ‘Ihedioha Was Never Meant To Be Declared Governor In The First Place’ – Oshiomhole - The Trent, 4 hours ago
10 Homeless Nigerian man rescued by Osun governor’s wife arrives Nigeria from Trinidad and Tobago - Daily Info, 4 hours ago
