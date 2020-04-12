Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Nigeria after COVID-19
Daily Times  - COVID-19, a strain of Coronavirus, which the World Health Organisation declared a pandemic on March 11, 2020, has been slow to take root in Africa but the number of cases

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Patience Jonathan's ₦2 Billion Abuja hotel converted to Coronavirus isolation center - Nigerian Eye, 7 hours ago
2 NOVA Merchant Bank donates relief materials to fight COVID-19 pandemic - Daily Times, 9 hours ago
3 Covid-19 Lockdown : See The Amount Omo-Agege Shares As Palliatives To His Constituents - Naija Loaded, 9 hours ago
4 High Paying Federal Agencies in Nigeria – Ongoing Recruitment 2020 - Financial Watch, 9 hours ago
5 Inec recruitment news: application ends, next stage, shortlist & screening - Financial Watch, 9 hours ago
6 Nigeria's COVID-19 testing capacity is extremely low, lock-down not effective - Doctors warn - Nigerian Eye, 9 hours ago
7 FG to soon establish NIPOST bank, says Postmaster General - Financial Watch, 10 hours ago
8 ‘Presidency hiding information on Conditional Cash Transfer’ - Financial Watch, 10 hours ago
9 No decision on 2 months free electricity yet – FG to Nigerians - News Of Nigeria, 10 hours ago
10 E DON HAPPEN!! See The Amount Investors In Nigeria Has Lost Due Of Coronavirus - Naija Loaded, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info