Nigeria earned $434.85m from crude oil export sales in January – NNPC Energy Mix Report - The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation’s (NNPC) said the country’s earnings from the sales of crude oil and gas export sale in January, 2020 stood at $434.85million, an increase of 94.30 per cent when compared against the December 2019 figures.



