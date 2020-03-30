Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria earned N12 trillion from oil, gas sector, says NEITI
The Guardian  - Nigeria earned $32.63 billion (about N12 trillion) from the oil and gas sector in 2018, the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) said yesterday.

7 hours ago
1 COVID-19: Soyinka, Falana fault Buhari on lockdown order - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
2 COVID-19: Adenuga donates N1.5bn to FG, Lagos - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
3 COVID-19: Keyamo sends message to DSTV, MTN, others - Velox News, 4 hours ago
4 Maurizio Sarri, Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates agree to give up 4 months of salary to help the club during coronavirus crisis - NNX, 4 hours ago
5 Nigerian Military confirms index case of Coronavirus - The News Guru, 4 hours ago
6 Buhari Excludes Financial Services Operators From Lockdown - The New Era News, 4 hours ago
7 Coronavirus: Mamora Says Each Test Costs The Government ₦10,000 - - Gist Punch, 4 hours ago
8 Coronavirus: What God told me about Nigeria, countries, new disease – Apostle Okikijesu - Velox News, 4 hours ago
9 Despite Lockdown,Electricity Tarrif Increase Begins On Wednesday - CKN Nigeria, 5 hours ago
10 Lagos Ibadan Expressway Blocked As Lockdown Begins Today (Picture) - CKN Nigeria, 5 hours ago
