Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Nigeria faced with unprecedented economic challenge – Osinbajo
Premium Times  - Vice President Yemi Osinbajo inaugurated an economic committee set up by President Muhammadu Buhari.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 81%


   More Picks
1 Nigeria records 10 new coronavirus cases in Lagos, Abuja - Head Topics, 4 hours ago
2 At least 20 killed in Somali clan violence - The Guardian, 5 hours ago
3 (UPDATED) Number of coronavirus patients discharged hit 18 in Lagos - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
4 COVID19 Update: 10 new cases reported, 7 in Lagos and 184 in Nigeria - Oyo Gist, 5 hours ago
5 #SoundOff: General Adeniyi Sacked For Video On Sham War Against Boko Haram? [MUST READ] - The Trent, 5 hours ago
6 Buhari, Osinbajo earning half salaries since 2015 – Femi Adesina - Paradise News, 5 hours ago
7 COVID-19: Nigeria govt wants Igbo to die, our millionaires, billionaires donating money to them are irresponsible – Nnamdi Kanu - Velox News, 5 hours ago
8 House of Reps Speaker reacts to video of actress Ada Ameh weeping over poor power supply - Nigeria Newspaper, 5 hours ago
9 Guided by Voices Announce Alien Lanes 25th Anniversary Reissue – Pitchfork - Fuze, 5 hours ago
10 UCH CMD tests negative for COVID-19 - News Diary Online, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info