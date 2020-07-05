Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria gets 2021 deadline to stop dirty fuel imports
The Guardian  - The Federal Government may have up till 2021 to stop the importation of dirty fuel into the country.The indication came on the heels of a recent report by international resource watchdog, Stakeholders Democracy Network (SDN), which claimed that samples ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


