Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Nigeria in serious trouble as Oil price falls to $31 after Saudi Arabia triggers price war with Russia
The News Guru
- Oil fell by the most since 1991 on Monday after Saudi Arabia started a price war with Russia by slashing its selling prices and pledging to unleash its pent-up supply onto a market reeling from falling demand because of the coronavirus outbreak.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Times:
Oil prices plummeted around 30% on Monday after Saudi Arabia slashed its official selling prices and set plans for a dramatic increase in crude production next month, starting a price war even as spread of the coronavirus erodes global demand growth.
The Guardian:
Over N2.64t revenue expected from the sale of crude oil to fund the 2020 budget may remain unrealistic as prices of oil crashed to record low of $45 per barrel
Today:
Saudi Arabia’s launch of an aggressive oil price war targeting its biggest rival producers after Russia refused to join production cuts with OPEC, will hit the economy of weaker oil-dependent producer like Nigeria particularly hard, as it has little ...
Business Post Nigeria:
By Adedapo Adesanya Oil prices have crashed by over 25 percent, sending the global market.
The New Era News:
Oil prices have crashed to as low as 30 percent within seconds of the market opening on Sunday, as it
The Rainbow News Online:
Oil futures tumbled 31% in a matter of seconds overnight on Sunday, their sharpest decline since the Gulf War in 1991 thereby setting Nigeria’s 2020 budget in deeper trouble. Brent crude which is the international benchmark for crude oil, traded at $51.
Leaders NG:
Oil prices were on track for their biggest one-day drop since the 1991 Gulf war after the Saudi move which threatens to swamp the crude market with supplies just as the coronavirus outbreak hits demand. [...]
News Breakers:
Oil prices plunged 30% in early trading after OPEC’s failure to strike a deal with its allies regarding production cuts caused Saudi Arabia to slash its prices as it reportedly gets set to ramp up production, leading to fears of an all-out price war.
See Naija:
Oil fell by the most since 1991 on Monday after Saudi Arabia started a price war with Russia by slashing its selling prices and pledging...
MusBizu Beat:
Oil prices crashed as much as 30 per cent within seconds of the market opening on Sunday, as it has fallen to $30 per barrel.
MetroStar Nigeria:
Panic waves worldwide greeted the tumbling of oil prices by 30% to $3 as a planned deal in the Organisation of Petroleum Producing Countries collapsed.
Business Hilights:
Strong indications have emerged suggesting that Nigeria and other members of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) agreed to cut oil production by additional 1.5 million barrels per day in the second quarter of 2020 to prop up prices.
More Picks
1
Sagay Accuses Buhari of Fuelling APC Crisis By Keeping Mum -
Tori News,
38 mins ago
2
Makinde To Sign Amotekun Bill On Tuesday -
News Break,
41 mins ago
3
Sermon: Joyce Meyer – “Don’t Be Offended by Trouble” -
Naija Page,
45 mins ago
4
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez do the ‘flip the switch’ challenge and it’s the most hilarious thing you’ll see today -
Aderonke Bamidele Blog,
53 mins ago
5
Nigeria confirms second coronavirus case -
Today,
56 mins ago
6
Buhari hails Justice George Adesola Oguntade at 80 -
News Diary Online,
57 mins ago
7
¨Sit back, relax and wait for Karma!¨ Tanasha Donna rants -
My Celebrity & I,
1 hour ago
8
Sudanese premier survives assassination attempt -
Today,
1 hour ago
9
Nigerian teen stunned as he gets a hug and a kiss from Meghan Markle -
Gist Reel,
1 hour ago
10
Oil Prices Decline by 30% on Monday as OPEC Fails to Get Russia Onboard -
Investor King,
1 hour ago
